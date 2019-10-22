The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Church
216 Scribner Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Kluchnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Kluchnick


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Kluchnick Notice
Sharon Rotunno Kluchnick
Sharon Ann Kluchnick, 66, of Milford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at Greenwich Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends on Saturday, October 20, 2019. Sharon was born on January 5, 1953 in Stamford, Connecticut to George and Lee Rotunno of Norwalk. Sharon graduated from Stamford Catholic High School in 1970 and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University and Fairfield University where she received a Master's degree in Special Education and Educational Leadership. During her professional career she was a special education teacher and a Supervisor of Special Education for Milford Public Schools for 29 years where she touched many students and their family's lives. After retirement, Sharon's devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family filled her days with joy.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Peter Charles Kluchnick of Milford, her three children, Peter J. Kluchnick and his wife Jennifer of Monroe, Michael A. Kluchnick of Milford, and Kathryn M. Cedor and her husband Jason of Orange. She was the beloved "Mimi" to her grandchildren Alyvia and Aiden Kluchnick, and Lucas and Marie Cedor, whom she adored. She is also survived by her parents, George and Lee Rotunno of Norwalk, her sisters Linda Wieland and husband Carl, Roberta DeCicco and husband Stephen, and Maria McMorris and husband David. "Shay Shay" was dearly loved by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sharon had many long and close relationships within her personal and professional life which she cherished. Sharon has left an indelible mark on her family, the community in which she lived and worked, and the lives she touched, she will be deeply missed by all. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Antonios Katsigiannis for his tireless dedication to her care and support to her family.
Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 North Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854 (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now