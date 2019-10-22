|
|
Sharon Rotunno Kluchnick
Sharon Ann Kluchnick, 66, of Milford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at Greenwich Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends on Saturday, October 20, 2019. Sharon was born on January 5, 1953 in Stamford, Connecticut to George and Lee Rotunno of Norwalk. Sharon graduated from Stamford Catholic High School in 1970 and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University and Fairfield University where she received a Master's degree in Special Education and Educational Leadership. During her professional career she was a special education teacher and a Supervisor of Special Education for Milford Public Schools for 29 years where she touched many students and their family's lives. After retirement, Sharon's devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family filled her days with joy.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Peter Charles Kluchnick of Milford, her three children, Peter J. Kluchnick and his wife Jennifer of Monroe, Michael A. Kluchnick of Milford, and Kathryn M. Cedor and her husband Jason of Orange. She was the beloved "Mimi" to her grandchildren Alyvia and Aiden Kluchnick, and Lucas and Marie Cedor, whom she adored. She is also survived by her parents, George and Lee Rotunno of Norwalk, her sisters Linda Wieland and husband Carl, Roberta DeCicco and husband Stephen, and Maria McMorris and husband David. "Shay Shay" was dearly loved by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sharon had many long and close relationships within her personal and professional life which she cherished. Sharon has left an indelible mark on her family, the community in which she lived and worked, and the lives she touched, she will be deeply missed by all. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Antonios Katsigiannis for his tireless dedication to her care and support to her family.
Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 North Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854 (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 25, 2019