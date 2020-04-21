The Advocate Notices
|
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Sharon Russo Notice
SHARON A.
KUHAR- RUSSO
(1948 – 2020)Sharon A. Kuhar-Russo, 71 of Shelton, CT, & formerly of Stamford, CT passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Sharon will be missed dearly by all that loved her & the times spent with one another, holiday dinners, events & get-togethers! Sharon was born in Stamford, CT on November 4, 1948 to the late Michael J & Betty (Ellis) Kuhar Jr. and She was also predeceased by her sister Donna Kuhar and her two brothers, John Kuhar & Frank Kuhar.
Sharon is survived by her son, Mark R. Kuhar Of Shelton, CT and her grandson, Mark Dennis Kuhar whom she loved & cherished immensely. In Addition to her son & grandson, she is survived by her two brothers, Michael J. Kuhar III of Jacksonville, FL, Paul E. Kuhar Sr. (Susan) of Derby, CT, and two sisters, Betsey Kathan of Waterbury, CT & Linda (Gene) Mack of Carmel, NY & also several nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly, her ex-spouse, James Russo & her two longtime friends, Dawn & Alicia.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Kuhar family with Sharon's arrangements and there will be a Private Memorial Service announced at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020
