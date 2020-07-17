Shaun Lynn Whittaker
March 25, 1962 - July 13, 2020Shaun Lynn Whittaker, living in Santa Fe, NM, passed away on July 13, 2020, at the age of 58.
Shaun was born in Provo, UT on March 25, 1962, and moved with his family to Johnson City, TN in 1965. He excelled at school and athletics, especially baseball and swimming, sports that he continued when his family moved to Stamford, CT in 1972. There he played youth league baseball, took up golf and tennis, and emerged as a national class swimmer, winning multiple Connecticut state age group championships, and participated in several state All-Star teams. He graduated from Westhill High School in 1980, and went on to attend (and compete in swimming for) Southern Methodist University and the University of Utah. He traveled to China for international swimming competitions, and graduated from "the U" in 1985. He went on to earn a law degree from Pepperdine Law School in California.
Shaun was intelligent, handsome, sensitive and accomplished, with a strong sense of social justice. He loved to talk with people of every stripe, and delighted in debating any subject, anywhere, anytime. He was a natural litigator. He offered help where he could, and in many creative ways, to neighbors and friends dealing with evictions, qualifications for support programs and physical abuse. He was not afraid to challenge authority or any accepted wisdom, and held a unique reputation in Santa Fe's legal community. His sense of humor was never dimmed, and despite health issues, he could make light of his circumstances and reflect philosophically about his path through life. His path came to an end peacefully, and among friends.
Shaun is survived by his parents, Mack and Iola Whittaker, his brother and sister-in-law Curtis and Tommye Whittaker and their three children, and his sister and brother-in-law Jill and Jake Player and their three sons. He is the grandson of (and was predeceased by) Roy and Virginia Young of Milford, Utah and Guy and the Phyllis Whittaker of Milford, Utah. His ashes will be interred in Milford, Utah.
In lieu of flowers or condolences, the family suggests a donation in memory of Shaun can be made to New Mexico Legal Aid, at: https://donate.newmexicolegalaid.org
.