Sheila Berman

February 22, 1938 - April 25, 2020

Sheila Berman passed away on April 25th at the age of 82. She was my dearest friend of 44 years. Born in Manchester, England she came to the United States where she eventually became a citizen. She Settled in Stamford, Connecticut. Although she had no family, she quickly became part of mine, my children loved her. She was a sweet and beautiful persona and was loved by all that knew her. She will be missed by all who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store