Sheila Berman
Sheila Berman
February 22, 1938 - April 25, 2020
Sheila Berman passed away on April 25th at the age of 82. She was my dearest friend of 44 years. Born in Manchester, England she came to the United States where she eventually became a citizen. She Settled in Stamford, Connecticut. Although she had no family, she quickly became part of mine, my children loved her. She was a sweet and beautiful persona and was loved by all that knew her. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Published in Stamford Advocate on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
What a dear and beautiful friendship you must have had. I don't know either of you but from your remembrance it sounds like you were each a gift to each other. May you feel her with you through these difficult times.
Annalisa DiNucci
May 12, 2020
To Ms. Bermans friend who wrote the thoughtful tribute, I offer my condolences. I did not know Ms. Bergman, but your words beautifully honored your dear friend Sheila. Rest In Peace of Gods beautiful light Ms. Berman, and know that, as evidenced by your dear friends tribute, you made a difference in this world and those whose lives you touched.
Rosemary
May 12, 2020
I have been a friend and hairdresser to Sheila. She was a very lovely lady. So sad to hear of her passing.
Barbara Simoneau
Friend
