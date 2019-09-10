The Advocate Notices
Shirley Walker Notice
Shirley Stevens Walker
Mrs. Shirley Stevens Walker, 87, of Whispering Pines, NC, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, NC.
Service: Fri., Sept. 13, 2019, 12:00 Noon, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Taylortown Municipality, Pinehurst, NC.
Visitation: Fri., Sept. 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 Noon, at the church
Burial: Pinelawn Memorial Park, Southern Pines, NC.
Survivors: Son, David Walker (Ann), daughters, Stephanie Armistead (Kirk), Marjorie Walker (Sylvia), and Mabel Walden (Greg); thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Online condolences can be made at www.simonfuneralhome.com until September 30, 2019. Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019
