|
|
Shirley Stevens Walker
Mrs. Shirley Stevens Walker, 87, of Whispering Pines, NC, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, NC.
Service: Fri., Sept. 13, 2019, 12:00 Noon, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Taylortown Municipality, Pinehurst, NC.
Visitation: Fri., Sept. 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 Noon, at the church
Burial: Pinelawn Memorial Park, Southern Pines, NC.
Survivors: Son, David Walker (Ann), daughters, Stephanie Armistead (Kirk), Marjorie Walker (Sylvia), and Mabel Walden (Greg); thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Online condolences can be made at www.simonfuneralhome.com until September 30, 2019. Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019