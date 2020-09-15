1/
Shirley Walker
Shirley C. Walker
Shirley C. Walker, 78, transitioned peacefully on September 12, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1941 in Williamsburg County, South Carolina to the late Silas Courtney and Lillian Able Courtney. Mrs. Walker retired from Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center after numerous years of service. Her memory will be treasured by her husband Ellis M. Walker, three sons, Tremayne Walker (Kathy), Tracy Walker (Ben) and Teague Walker (Alexandra), one sister; Pinkey Courtney; two grandchildren, Kaden Walker and Kiera Walker and many nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Shirley was predeceased by four sisters, Gearline Leak, Alice Leslie, Marian Knight and Margie Rollison. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of remembrance at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT. Entombment will take place at Woodland Cemetery.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
SEP
17
Service
11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
