Sigismondo (Gino) Romano
Sigismondo (Gino) Romano, age 94 of Shelton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine Garrone Romano. Born in Torino Italy on October 12, 1925, he was a son of the late Anna and Pietro Romano of Gioia Del Colle, Italy and was a longtime resident of Shelton. Before his retirement, Mr. Romano was an auto mechanic at Callari Motors in Stamford for many years. He was a proud Korean War Air Force veteran and a member of VFW Post 9617 of Stamford, CT. He was an avid woodworker who found much pleasure in creating toys and birdhouses in his workshop. His wife, children and his grandchildren were his greatest joy. Survivors include his loving children, Lori-Ann Capitelli and her husband Peter of Stamford, Perry Romano and his wife Donna of Trumbull, Anthony Romano and his wife Annemarie of Shelton, seven cherished grandchildren, Steven Capitelli, Dana Hearty and her husband JJ, Nicole, Matthew, James, Michael and Joseph Romano as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at (http://www.alzfdn.org). To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 5, 2020