Sonja Haudenschild
Sonja Maria Haudenschild
Sonja Maria Haudenschild, 91, of Stamford, CT, passed away at her home on August 21, 2020.
She was an emigre of Switzerland, Canton Schwyz, and worked most of her life in the food service industry.
Sonja loved nature and particularly wildlife. Her passion culminated in going on safari to Botswana, Tanzania and Kenya which galvanized her appreciation of the animal life of Africa.
No services are planned per her request and contributions in her memory may be made to the American Humane, formerly known as the American Humane Association, or the Humane Society of the United States.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
