Sonja Haudenschild

Sonja Maria HaudenschildSonja Maria Haudenschild, 91, of Stamford, CT, passed away at her home on August 21, 2020.She was an emigre of Switzerland, Canton Schwyz, and worked most of her life in the food service industry.Sonja loved nature and particularly wildlife. Her passion culminated in going on safari to Botswana, Tanzania and Kenya which galvanized her appreciation of the animal life of Africa.No services are planned per her request and contributions in her memory may be made to the American Humane, formerly known as the American Humane Association, or the Humane Society of the United States.