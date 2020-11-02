Sonja Kantzas
Kantzas, Sonja (Jakobsen), age 71, passed away after battling a long-term illness on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born December 27, 1948, in Queens, New York to Kornelius Jakobsen and Norma Jakobsen (Gundersen). She was raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn as their only child.
While attending high school she excelled in her studies and was a member of Deca Club. She graduated Fort Hamilton High School in 1966. She had four children. They lived in Stamford, Connecticut. She was also a devoted daughter to her mother, Norma. Sonja enjoyed being a stay at home mom. She loved to volunteer at school and was always ready to help with homework and projects. She was an avid reader and loved decorating her homes. She was truly a kind and caring person.
Preceded in death by her father, Kornelius Jakobsen and her son, John Kantzas. She is survived by her mother, Norma Jakobsen; son Jonn Rafoss and his wife, Samantha and their two children, Erick and Stephanie; daughter, Pamela Hailstone and her husband, Kelley and their daughter, Gwyneth; and daughter Nina Rafoss.
Sonja's family will receive relatives and friends at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4th for a celebration of life service at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. Interment will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place, in Stamford, CT 06902.
