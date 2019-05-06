Home

Stanley B. Mirviss, Ph.D., 96, died peacefully April 28, 2019 in Stamford, CT. Stan was an organic chemist and co-inventor on 60 patents. Born in 1922 in Minneapolis, Stan grew up in Milwaukee. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1944 and then served as a sharpshooter in the Marines and fought at Iwo Jima. After the war, Stan went to graduate school at Wisconsin, earning his Ph.D. and meeting his lifelong love, Ina Shaw, a biochemistry graduate student. Stan and Ina married in 1949, and he began a distinguished career, working at Esso and then at Stauffer Chemical Co. and successors Chesebrough-Ponds, ICI, Unilever, and Akzo Nobel. From 1963 on, Stan and Ina lived in Stamford, where Ina taught chemistry at Westhill and Rippowam high schools. Dr. Mirviss is survived by his beloved wife Ina and his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 6, 2019
