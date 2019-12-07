|
|
Stanley Epstein
Stanley Epstein, 90, of Stamford, CT, and formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Friday (December 6, 2019) with his loving family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Sophie Epstein. Stanley is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Kenneth) Broder of Stamford and Stephanie (Peter) Reiner of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Sarah and Mia Broder, and Corey and Sam Reiner.
Stanley was predeceased by his wife, Sondra, whom he adored and loved more than anything.
Stanley graduated from Brooklyn College and attended Georgetown and New York Law School. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan but his pride and joy were all four of his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY. Evening services and shiva will be held at the home of Melissa and Kenneth Broder of Stamford, CT. The family asks that donations be made to .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 8, 2019