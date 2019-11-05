|
|
Stanley Alan Levine
Stanley Alan Levine passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at the age of 82 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on October 20, 1937, he was the son on Helen and Irving Levine and a longtime resident of Stamford for over 52 years.
Stanley was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He leaves behind his beloved wife Judy Levine; his daughter Lisa Kassin; son-in-law, Myles; grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Bensu.
Stanley was raised in New Rochelle, NY and graduated from New Rochelle High School. He went on to attend Columbia University College of Pharmacy. Stanley was also a proud member of the United States Air Force. While living in Stamford, he owned Eastern Medical Supply and the Patient Aid Center from 1973 until 1990. He continued as a pharmacist until he retired. Stanley was one of the founding directors of Cornerstone Bank in Stamford and served on the board of the American Red Cross. He was a longtime member of The Shore and Country Club in Norwalk, CT where he enjoyed many years of tennis and the view of the Long Island Sound. Stanley also enjoyed his time as a winter resident of Boynton Beach, FL for the last 15 years.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Bet Torah Synagogue 60 Smith Ave, Mt. Kisco, NY at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Riversville Cemetery, Greenwich CT. Memorial contributions can be made to one of the following: The Fairfield County House https://www.fairfieldcountyhouse.org/, Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County https://www.visitingnurse.net/, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://www.pancan.org/ Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, CT, (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019