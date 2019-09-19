|
Stanley Rosner
July 6, 1928 - September 18, 2019It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Stanley Rosner, the patriarch of our large and loving family.
Dr. Rosner was a brilliant psychologist, whose wisdom and insight touched the lives of the many patients he worked with. His latest book, "The Self-Sabotage Cycle" which deals with the repetition of destructive behaviors, was successful both here and abroad.
Stanley will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Bunnie, his four children, David, Elisa, Adam and Jennifer, and by his five grandchildren, Sam, Sophia, Juliet, Jake and Eliana.
A graveside service be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, (TODAY) September 20, at Agudath Sholom Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 20, 2019