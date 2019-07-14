Stella Battaglia

Stella Battaglia, 72, of Stamford passed away suddenly at home on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born in Arena, Italy on March 24, 1947 to the late Bruno DeMasi, Sr. and Antoinette Digirolamo DeMasi.

Stella was a loving daughter, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved being surrounded by family and enjoyed traveling. Professionally, Stella was a Customer Service Representative at Chase Bank for 40 plus years before retiring in 2014.

She is survived by her loving children, Susan LaMotta and her husband Michael of Stamford, Toni Cervone and her husband Ray of Stratford, Christine D. Michaels and her husband Dave of Trumbull, a sister, Rose DeMasi of Stratford and three brothers, Ralph DeMasi and his wife Mary of SC, Salvatore DeMasi, Sr. of Bridgeport and Bruno DeMasi, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Stamford, and loyal friend Mike Novak of Stamford. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Zack, Haley, Katie Ann, Ray, Jr., Olivia and Kiera, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Stella was also predeceased by a sister, Theresa Almeraris and a brother, Michael DeMasi.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget's of Ireland RC Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Stella's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

