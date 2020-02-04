|
Stella Dziadow
Stella Dziadow, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 30, 2020. She was born in Mechowice, Poland on March 30, 1930, to the late Karol and Teofila (Olczak) Jagodzinski.
She is survived by her two daughters, Grace Narvesen and her husband Carl, and Christine DeRubis, as well as her beloved sister, Zofia Marlinska who resides in Poland. Stella also leaves seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Stella was predeceased by her husband Jozef Dziadow, and two grandchildren Mario and Christopher DeRubis.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, February 9th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 10th at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 325 Washington Blvd., in Stamford, CT. Her interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Pl., Stamford, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 7, 2020