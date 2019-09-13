|
|
STEPHEN JOHN (MOUSE) MACIEJEWSKI
STEPHEN JOHN (MOUSE) MACIEJEWSKI, age 77, passed away peacefully at Long Ridge Nursing Home on September 11, 2019. He was born October 15, 1941 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late John S. Maciejewski and Mary Wituck Maciejewski.
Stephen is survived by his daughter, Stefanie Kruczkiewicz and husband John of Stamford, CT, his daughter Jo-Ellen Burt and husband Kevin of Trumbull, CT, his two grandsons, Christopher John Burt and Joseph David Burt of Trumbull, his sister Patricia Pannone and brother-in-law Louie of Greenwich, his former wife, Joanne Maciejewski of Greenwich and many nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss him deeply.
Stephen spent many years as a Plant Maintenance Technician, a talented Welder, Fabricator and Machinist. He was a huge racecar fan who spent many weekends in his beloved Pennsylvania watching Sprint car racing. Stephen was also a builder and owner of several race cars, a true passion of his; he took great pride in the cars he built and the drivers who raced them. Another great love of his was his many trips to his beloved Bruce Park Grill and Starbucks, two outings he loved so! Stephen also had a great love for all animals and a soft spot in his heart for them all.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Long Ridge Nursing Home, especially the 3rd floor, who gave Stephen wonderful care in the short time he was with them.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made in Stephen's memory to the following: Long Ridge Post-Acute Care, 710 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06902 or The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
The family will be receiving the condolences and sympathy of family and friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. The interment will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.
The family has entrusted the final arrangements for Stephen to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue in Stamford, CT. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family online, you may visit the guestbook on www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 14, 2019