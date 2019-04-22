Stephen Peter Lenihan

Stephen Peter Lenihan, 59, of Greenport, New York and Hartford, Connecticut passed from us unexpectedly on April 19, 2019. He lived a full life, making the most of every moment and bringing joy to all those he encountered.

Born March 25, 1960 to Joseph F. Lenihan and Celeste A. (Lenihan) O'Doherty in Queens, New York. He was the third of seven children. Stephen grew up in Stamford, CT attending Westhill High School and graduating Fairfield University Class of 1982. Fairfield is where he met his beloved wife, Catherine (Boyle) Lenihan whom he married in 1984. Together they raised two children Patrick and Emily in Waterbury, Connecticut where he was a devoted father and could always be found cheering on his children at swim meets, cheerleading competitions and more recently at marathons and triathlons.

He was an accomplished sailor from an early age, mastering the winds and currents of Long Island Sound. He sailed out of the Stamford Yacht Club and Halloween Yacht Club and later in life, the harbors of Greenport, New York. He loved to cruise and race competitively and has three Vineyard races and three Newport Bermuda Races to his credit. His current boat, Saoirse, which translated means Freedom, signifies the freedom Stephen felt on the water and behind the helm. He shared his love of the water with family and friends – hosting week-end trips to Block Island, sails around Shelter Island and lazy afternoons adrift in Peconic Bay.

Stephen worked in finance and banking most of his career, most recently at Midcap Business Credit in West Hartford. He also volunteered for the Hartford Community Loan Fund, where he served on the loan committee.

He is survived by his wife and best friend Cathy, his son Patrick (Adrienne), his daughter Emily (Bobby) and his two precious granddaughters Sienna Anne and Ava Grace to whom he was known affectionately as "Poppy". He is also survived by his mother Celeste O'Doherty, siblings Michael, Joseph, Paul, Mary and Jean. He wass predeceased by his father Joseph, brother Edward and brother-in-law Bill. He leaves many family and friends behind. All will miss his infectious laugh, tender heart and generous spirit.

Friends and family may call at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, on Wednesday, April 24th from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 25th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 1200 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Long Island Power Squadron District 3, 40 School Lane, Lloyd Harbor, New York, 11743-1042 or the Transplant Forum at Columbia Medical Center www.transplantforum.org