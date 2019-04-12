Stephen Patrick Regan

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Stephen Patrick Regan, beloved husband, brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly.

Steve was born on November 19, 1956, in Stamford, CT, 2 minutes after his identical twin, Richard. He was a graduate of New Canaan High School and the University of Connecticut. He worked for Fidelity Investments for over 30 years, having recently retired in 2017.

Steve was an extraordinarily giving man who was always willing to help someone in need. He had a passion for UCONN Basketball, fairness and family. He loved the beach and swimming in the ocean and made a point of swimming in all the oceanfront New England states every summer. Steve enjoyed traveling to Brazil to spend time with his wife's family, in addition to Ireland and England, where he has many relatives. He loved with his whole heart.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Regan. He is survived by his mother, Anne Cassidy Regan of New Canaan, CT, his wife, Regina of Merrimack, NH, her two sons Uria (Priscilla) and Raoni, both of Brazil. In addition, his twin brother Rich (Gail) of Redding, CT, and their children, Cassidy, Brenna, and Connor; his brother, Thomas (Lisa) of Roswell, GA, their children, Sean, Dylan, and Kate; his brother Peter of Stonington, CT; his brother Andrew, and his brother Mark and sister Mary, both of New Canaan, CT.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick Church; 169 Black Rock Turn Pike, Redding, CT. The family will receive friends Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan.

For online condolences, please visit: www.hoytfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI of CT, https://www.NAMIct.org/donate-to-nami

Steve will be forever in our hearts.