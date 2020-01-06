|
|
Stephen R. Ellsworth
Stephen R. Ellsworth passed away November 24, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC where he had remarried and retired in 1995. He was 91 years old.
Steve and his family had moved to Stamford, CT in 1966 where he commuted to work in NYC. During the next seventeen years, Steve served on the Stamford Board of Representatives, taught Sunday School and became Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church. He also chaired the successful regional Nixon for President Campaign in 1968.
Steve was a 1949 graduate of the University of Kansas. Memorial gifts are welcome to the KU Alumni Association, Lawrence, KS.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel in Rock Hill, SC is assisting the Ellsworth family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 7, 2020