Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Chapel
1320 India Hook Rd
Rock Hill, SC
Calling hours
Following Services
Westminster Presbyterian Chapel
1320 India Hook Rd
Rock Hill, SC
Stephen R. Ellsworth Notice
Stephen R. Ellsworth
Stephen R. Ellsworth passed away November 24, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC where he had remarried and retired in 1995. He was 91 years old.
Steve and his family had moved to Stamford, CT in 1966 where he commuted to work in NYC. During the next seventeen years, Steve served on the Stamford Board of Representatives, taught Sunday School and became Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church. He also chaired the successful regional Nixon for President Campaign in 1968.
Steve was a 1949 graduate of the University of Kansas. Memorial gifts are welcome to the KU Alumni Association, Lawrence, KS.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel in Rock Hill, SC is assisting the Ellsworth family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 7, 2020
