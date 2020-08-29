Stephen Rigo

Stephen J. Rigo
Stephen John Rigo, 80, passed away peacefully, at home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born December 5, 1939 to Stephen F. Rigo and Olga Rigo. Steve was a devoted husband, father and adored his six grandchildren. His final days were shared with his loving family and dear friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Stephen M. Rigo (Laura) and daughter, Karen E. Tuccinardi (Angelo); and by his grandchildren, Andrew Tuccinardi, Matthew Tuccinardi, Tyler Tuccinardi, Paige Tuccinardi; Michael Rigo and Stephanie Rigo. He is also survived by his brother, George T. Rigo and several nieces and nephews.
Steve graduated from Stamford High School, class of 1957 and University of New Haven with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He spent his working career at Pitney Bowes for 45 yrs. He enjoyed his hobby of restoring antique cars, and after retirement was proud of his accomplishments with the LEGO Robotics team, helping them rise to international competition. He was known to all as Captain Propeller, always wearing his silly propeller cap at all the LEGO competitions. He also spent many years helping prepare, deliver and serve at the New Covenant House Café. He also spent many years volunteering the St. Leo Parish Fair.
Grief is the price we pay love.
His family will receive relatives and friends at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford on Tuesday, September 1st from 9am to 11am, with a Prayer Service at 11am. His burial will be private.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
