Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Sterling Perdue


1963 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Sterling Lamark "Muff" Perdue
Sterling Lamark "Muff" Perdue, 55, passed away on March 13, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1963 in Stamford, CT to the late Stafford L. Perdue and Azallee Houser Perdue. He was employed with Pitney Bowes for numerous years. Sterling's memory will be cherished by two daughters, Keisha Perdue and Kiara Perdue; two sisters, Rochelle Perdue-Boyd (Clint) and Joyce Perdue (Maurice); one brother, Elder Gordon Perdue (Carol), four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT. with Elder Rodney Bass officiating.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 17, 2019
