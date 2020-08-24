Steven Alfred Schulz
Steven passed away unexpectedly at the age of 72 on August 19, 2020. Steven was born in Winterthur Switzerland. Steven was the son of late Hubert Schulz and Irma Zollinger Schulz. The Schulz family immigrated from Switzerland to United States in 1954. They first lived in Port Chester, NY and later in Stamford,CT. Steven went to local elementary schools and graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY. He then continued his education in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Nuclear Engineering in 1970.
Steven returned to Switzerland to further his career in Nuclear Engineering and while there met his future wife and love of his life Hilkka, a Registered Nurse from Finland. They got married in Stamford, CT on March 17, 1973 where the couple also settled down for 47 years of happy married life.
Steven worked for many years as an Engineer in Stone and Webster Engineering company in New York City and Hilkka continued her Nursing Career first in New York City and later in Stamford, CT at St. Joseph Medical Center and Stamford Hospital. The couple enjoyed extensive traveling in Europe, United States, Canada and Mexico. They loved cruising in the Caribbean. Their home was always open to family and friends for numerous dinners and holiday parties. After Steven and Hilkka retired they enjoyed their time together attending theater and music events on Broadway and in Stamford and Westport Playhouse. They loved spending time with each other, cooking and gardening and taking care of their home.
Steven was preceded by both of his parents. He leaves behind his loving wife Hilkka.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a COVID-19 relief effort organization of your choice.