|
|
Steve DeFelice
Steve DeFelice, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in Greenwich, CT on December 4, 1957, to the late Fred and Angelina (Barrese) DeFelice. Steven was just 61 years old at the time of his passing.
Steven is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Anne De Felice (DeLuca Melillo); his mother-in-law, Florence DeLuca; his brothers, John DeFelice (Donna), Wayne DeFelice; his aunts and uncles, Sal Barrese, Joseph Barrese, Marge Orlando, Carmella Ballantoni, who took care of all his medical needs. Also survived by his niece, Stacey DeFelice Orecchio, his stepchildren, Anthony Melillo and Leah Melillo Boyd (Ray).
Steve loved life. He was a wonderful husband, son, son-in-law, nephew, uncle, and brother-in-law. He was a very special friend, especially with friends at Toyota; where he worked for almost 30 years, and was Toyota's top salesman. Steve loved his Toyota customers, always greeting them with a smile and a sincere handshake. He always made everyone feel so welcome. We will all miss him so very much.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to John Lynn, General Manager of Toyota for all his help to Steven.
Family will receive family and friends on Saturday, October 5th, from 8am - 9:30 am, at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT; with a Mass of Christian burial at 10am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., in Riverside, CT. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged and may be made in Steven's name to the: :
Steve's final arrangements were entrusted to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you'd like to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 3, 2019