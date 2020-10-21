Sue Cholden

Sue An Cholden
Sue An Cholden of Stamford, beloved wife, mother, bubbe, sister & friend died from health complications related to pneumonia on October 17, 2020. She was born in Queens, NY to Billie & Aaron Sachs, graduated from Queens College and met the love of her life, Larry, on a double date before they married in 1965. Together, they had 2 children Ken (Jennifer) and Amanda (Stephen) and 5 cherished grandchildren Nike, Brady, Daisy, Benjamin and Story. Sue is also survived by her dear sister and brother in-law Merrily & Frank Lewis; along with extended family, nieces and nephews.
Sue worked in Real Estate for many years before a sales career with James River Corporation. Sue and Larry celebrated 55 years of marriage together with love, laughter and adventure. Larry was the love of her life. They moved to Alexandria VA in 2016 to be closer to their grandchildren.
Sue was a fiercely devoted mother to her children and considered them and her 5 grandchildren the most important and joyous accomplishments of her life. One of her greatest passions was traveling the world with Larry, discovering places such as Mexico, England, Italy, Africa, Turkey, Israel, France and China. She enjoyed going to NYC and attending theater, visiting museums, and shopping! Most of all, Sue loved the many friendships she cultivated over the years, logging hours on record breaking phone calls with her girlfriends, leaving no topic uncovered. Sue laughed with abandon, had a heart as vast as the ocean and protected her loved one's with strength and determination; she was not one to give up when presented with a challenge.
A virtual memorial service will be held for her. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Jewish Broadcasting service at jbstv.org/donate