Sue Colucci
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sue Colucci, age 86, who passed away on April 22nd at Sunrise Senior Living Facility from complications due to the Corona Virus. Sue was born on October 19,1933 and a lifetime resident of Stamford, CT.
Sue was predeceased by her sisters, Anna, Fritzi, Clemmie, Mary and Dolly. Sue is survived by her son Sal Colucci and daughter-in-law Linda of Stamford, her daughter Pat Coritt and daughter-in-law Carol of Stamford, 4 grandchildren Jennifer, Kim, Lauren and Elizabeth and her great-grandson Franco. In addition, Sue is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Sue worked at Pitney Bowes where she retired in 1995. As well, Sue worked at the Italian Center in Stamford for several years as a banquet waitress.
Sue loved and was beloved by her family and friends for her sense of humor, kindness and generosity to others. While she loved a good card game, bingo, holidays and cooking, her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by all.
A heartfelt "thank you" from Sue's family to all of the Sunrise Senior Living, (251 Turn of River Road, Stamford) staff for taking such great care of our beloved mother, from the day she moved in to the day she passed. We are eternally grateful for the love and respect shown to Sue and the family.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family will hold a private funeral service at St. John's Cemetery in Stamford, CT. A Memorial Mass in Sue's honor will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sue's memory to the /Connecticut Chapter at – www.alz.org/ct
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuler Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. If you would like to leave a condolence message, please visit the guestbook at www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 24, 2020