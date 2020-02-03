|
Sullivan (Sandy) Vaccaro
Sullivan (Sandy) Vaccaro, a resident of Greenwich and a longtime resident of Stamford, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Jan 29, 2020 after a long illness. Born on July 4, 1956, in Stamford, Sandy was the son of the late Frank (Babe) and Alice Caputo Vaccaro. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to all.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth, daughters Nikki, Shannon and Lily Vaccaro and stepchildren Paul and Victoria Forte. Also surviving are his sisters, Denise Vaccaro, Dana (Gary) Fanali and Dawn Vaccaro, as well as 7 nieces and nephews, 2 grandnieces, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Frankie Vaccaro.
Sandy truly cherished the great gift of life and embraced every moment to its fullest, filling his days with music, laughter and a love that will live on forever.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Bethany Church, 2 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 4, 2020