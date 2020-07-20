Susan Anne Monaghan

Susan Anne Monaghan, 73, of Easton, CT, passed away on Friday morning, July 17th in Easton. Jim, husband of 55 years was by her side in the comfort of her home when she peacefully passed away after a short illness.

Susan was born in Stamford Ct to Chris and Dorothy Padgett on February 22, 1947. Susan went to Stamford High School and graduated in 1963. She was a homemaker all of her life and in between raising three boys she was a volunteer for the blind for many years. She also volunteered as a guardian taking World War Two Veterans to Washington, DC where they were celebrated for their services to their country. Suzy always loved her country and always loved to see the American Flag. She loved her walks in Easton and her picnics to various spots especially pound ridge with all her family. She loved and was very proud of her yard and her flowers.

Susan is survived by her husband Jim Monaghan of Easton, CT. Also her son Douglas and wife Roxanne of Newtown, CT. Her son Brian and wife Marie of Marlboro Mass. Her son Scott and fiancée Jennifer of Westport, CT. She was a beloved grandmother to her four grandchildren, Brianna, Ashley, Connor, and Susan. She is also survived by her brother Jeffery Padgett of Long Beach, CA and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Chris and Dorothy, also her sister Joan and her brother Bill. Also preceded in death by her lifelong friend Betty Nolan of Phoenix Az.

Due to the current circumstances with the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no gathering of friends and relatives at the current time. We will get together in the future when things are back to normal. Arrangements were made under the direction of Mountain Oak Cremation Services, Stamford.



