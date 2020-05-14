Susan Colello

Susan M. Bove Colello, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 62. Born in Stamford to the late Louise and Carmine Bove on January 29th 1958, Susan was an avid Yankee fan and animal lover. She never missed a game or a chance to cuddle with her precious cats Princess and Baby. She loved music, especially Queen. Susan was a fighter, battling breast cancer since 2012. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Susan is survived by her two beloved children, her pride and joy: Jessica Colello of Milford, CT and John Colello Jr and his fiancée Heather Petrie of Milford, CT; her brother Christopher Bove of Indiana; her sisters Donna Smyle of Stamford, CT and Patty Flayer of New Jersey as well as many nieces and nephews. Susan was preceded in her death by her parents Louise and Carmine Bove and her brother Thomas Bove.

Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store