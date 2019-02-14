Susan L. Decher

Susan L. Decher passed away peacefully on the evening of February 9, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born on August 6, 1949 in Stamford, CT and was the daughter of the late Alexander Bemonte and Josephine Frattaroli.

Susan is survived by her son Charles Troy and his wife Sasha, of Brooksville, FL, and their four daughters and son. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Kitlas, of Trumbull, CT and brothers Patrick and William Bemonte, both of Stamford, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Susan worked for the Stamford Public Schools where she worked as a teacher's aide at Westover Elementary School. She had a love for children and enjoyed the time she spent working with them. Susan will be sadly missed by her family, and those who loved her, and her memory will live on in their hearts.

Friends and relatives may call on Saturday, February 16th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, with a memorial service beginning at the parlor at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford.