Susan Marie Sponheimer
Susan Marie Sponheimer, a 65 year old lifelong Derby resident, passed away at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven on October 12, 2020. Born March 29, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Carolyn (O'Connell) Sponheimer of Woodbridge, CT. A graduate of St. Mary's High School in New Haven, Susan received her B.A. degree from Boston College. In addition, she earned an M.S.W. in family therapy from Florida State University and an M.Ed. in Early Childhood Administration from National Lewis University in Chicago.
Susan's professional career was devoted to early childhood education and Head Start. At the time of her death, she was the Program and Governance Manager for the National Center for Program Management and Fiscal Operations, UMASS Donohue Institute in Amherst, MA. Previously, she served as the Early Childhood Specialist and the Connecticut State Manager Region I Head Start T/TA Network. With her credentials and national reputation in early childhood education and Head Start, Susan directed workshops throughout the country and testified before the CT State Legislature.
Before working on the federal level, Susan was the COO for the Childcare Learning Centers in Stamford, CT, where she oversaw the management of the Head Start/Early Head Start program, the state-funded childcare program, and the school readiness program. Before that, she was the Director of Child Services (including Head Start) for TEAM in Derby.
Susan is survived by her brother Atty. John (MaryAnn) Sponheimer of Orange, CT, and her sister Ellen (Thomas) Kasulis of Columbus, OH. She is also survived by her six beloved nephews: Atty. Telemachus (Atty. Jacquelyn) Kasulis, Brian (Carrie) Sponheimer, Matthias (Colleen) Kasulis, Benedict (Sandra Rocha) Kasulis, Atty. Brendan (Atty. Kelly) Sponheimer, and Atty. Matthew Sponheimer (girlfriend Jessica Boris). In addition to her many other family and friends, she especially treasured her nine adoring great-nieces and great-nephews: Patrick and Charlie Sponheimer, and Maya, Anna, Ewan, Alexandra, James, and Eva Kasulis, and Gabriella Lewandowski.
Funeral services will be on Monday, October 19, at 11 a.m.(directly) at St. Mary's Church in Derby. Burial to follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby. Please respect all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923; or directly to their website. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com
)