Susan Widmann Sinclair
1932 - 2020
Susan Widmann Sinclair
Susan Widmann Sinclair, 88, passed away at her home in Darien, CT on July 5th, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1932 and her family moved to Darien two years later. After attending Hindley Elementary in Darien, and The Thomas School in Rowayton, CT, she earned a teaching degree at the National College of Education in Chicago. Upon graduation, she taught kindergarten at the Henry Street Settlement on the lower east side of Manhattan and later at The Brunswick School in Greenwich. While raising her own family in Darien, she spent many years volunteering in the town's public school libraries.
Sue was a lifelong accomplished sailor. She took to the water at a very early age, learning to sail at the Noroton Yacht Club in Darien. In her late teens, she headed the Jr. Sailing Program at the Riverside Yacht Club for several years. Representing Noroton as skipper, she won the 1962 Women's National Sailing Championship (Adams Trophy) along with her sister Sandy and Carolyn McCurdy Wilson. Also that year, she was awarded the Martini and Rossi Trophy (today's Rolex Award) as the country's top woman sailor. After retiring her beloved Lightning "Spitfire" in the late sixties, she went on to competitively race a Tempest, a J24 and a Sonar with husband David as her loyal and unflappable crew.
Throughout her life, Sue loved to inspire and mentor young sailors, always sharing her knowledge, offering nudges of encouragement or giving words of praise at every opportunity. She cherished cruising the New England coast and spending time on Block Island with her family. She was a passionate, knowledgeable gardener who took great pride in the landscape she created at the home where she lived for the last sixty two years.
She was predeceased by her parents Oscar O. and Marian M. Widmann of Darien, her brother Anthony Widmann, and a son Timothy Biddle Sinclair. She is survived by her husband David, son Craig, daughter Margot, son-in-law Scott Mannka, grandchildren Peter, Jason, Chris Mannka, and Lindy Sinclair as well as her sister Sandy Falconer Austin.
Sue will be greatly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, her amazing extended family and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. If so inclined, her family asks that you consider making a donation in her memory to:
The Block Island Conservancy,
PO Box 84, 234 Weldon's Way,
Block Island, RI 02807
https://biconservancy.z2systems.com/np/clients/biconservancy/donation.jsp



Published in The Hour & Stamford Advocate on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
