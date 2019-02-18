Suzanne Silver Hecht

Suzanne Silver Hecht, 55, passed away early Sunday morning surrounded by her family after a 21 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Suzanne was born on May 11, 1963 in Forest Hills, NY and moved to Stamford, CT when she was three months old.

She graduated from Westhill High School, The University of Connecticut at Storrs with a B.A., and from Yeshiva University, NY with a Masters and PsyD in psychology. She had a practice in Stamford for many years and eventually moved it to Milford, CT.

Suzanne was married to Dr. Craig Hecht for 25 years and they have three children, Daniel, Bethany, and Sam, all residing in Milford. She leaves a sister, Ronni Silver and her husband Bernard Hoffman of NY; her brother, Steven Silver and his wife Anna of Stamford; her mother Rose Silver of Stamford; her mother-in-law, Barbara Hecht of NJ; her sister-in-law Randy Silverberg and her husband Mitch of NJ; and aunts, uncles, a niece, and four nephews.

Besides Suzanne's practice which helped so many, she volunteered at many organizations in Connecticut, most notably the Anti-Defamation League. She was a remarkable sportswoman, participating in triathlons and miraculously completing her first half marathon just one week after her diagnosis. She was an avid runner and enjoyed going on long walks with her late dog Hubbell, and her new puppy Milo.

Services will be held at B'nai Jacob Synagogue, 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, CT on February 19, 2019 at Noon. Receiving begins at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave, New Haven, CT. Shiva will be observed at the family's home, 27 Seaview Ave, Milford, CT after the burial and on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Suzanne Hecht Endowment Fund to benefit the Anti-Defamation League's Confronting Anti-Semitism Program. (https://jfgnh.fcsuite.com/erp/donate).

