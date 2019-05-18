Sybil Taccone

Sybil Ramirez Taccone, 92 years young, passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019.

If you were lucky enough to have met her, you would know all about her contagious smile, her joy for living and her ever-present optimism. She never missed a party,

Sybil was born 1927 and raised in New York City along with her sister, Gladys. She developed a deep love for theater, music and her Puerto Rican heritage from her family, who encouraged her to perform, dance and sing. Fortunately, she also had a love for education and was the only girl on the block in Spanish Harlem to go to college. She attended Hunter College in NYC and got her BA in Education with a major in Spanish.

After graduation, she met her husband, Frank Taccone, a commercial photographer from New York, and they embarked on a lifelong relationship, moving to a 'better life' in Stamford, Connecticut and where they raised their three children, Anthony, Cristina and John. Sybil went on to pursue a Masters in Education from Fairfield University and then a 6th Year degree in Spanish Literature.

Sybil loved teaching and brought her own personal creativity to the classroom. Textbooks were boring, she said. Her motto was "Unless you sing, dance and participate in the language in a cultural way, you will never learn it." She continued to demonstrate this motto every summer while bravely taking groups of teenagers to Spain and Italy. Upon retirement, she continued teaching her Spanish classes at Norwalk Community College, Greenwich Adult Continuing Education, Darien Community Center and finally, in her 90s, right in her own home. She found that parties were easier to have at home.

Sybil was blessed to have grandchildren she adored – Jorma and Asa Taccone, Kathryn and Jacob Taccone, Luke Braitman and Conner McKinnon.

She had one great-grandchild, Wiley Taccone.

Services (and party) will be held mid-summer in Stamford.