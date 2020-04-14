|
Sylvia Arensberg
Miss Sylvia Arensberg, a Stamford resident for the last four years, passed away April 12, 2020 at Long Ridge Post Acute Care at the age of 103. Sylvia was an avid reader, museum goer and loved all things cultured. She possessed a wonderful sense of humor. She was born in the Bronx, NY on June 13, 1916 the only daughter of the late Louis Arensberg and Anna Greenbaum Arensberg. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Sidney, Harry, Jules and Leonard. She is survived by nieces, Helen, Alice, Anita and Edie and nephews David, Lionel and Paul. She was predeceased by her nephew Frederick Arensberg, Ph.D.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 15, 2020