Sylvia Conetta Corsi
Sylvia Conetta Corsi was called home by the Lord on April 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with covid19. She was born in Stamford on July 19, 1935 to the late Jerry and Mary (DaVia) Conetta. Sylvia was a graduate of Stamford High School Class of 1953 and briefly studied at the University of Bridgeport and Fordham before becoming a medical assistant to Dr. Patrick Izzo. After marrying and raising two children she returned to the workforce to serve as a Teacher's Assistant in the Stamford Public School System for many years. In her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, following sports and politics, and was a lifelong Yankees fan. All that knew Sylvia will remember her outgoing personality and love of her grandchildren.
Sylvia is survived by her children Jay Corsi of Trumbull, CT; Jill (Corsi) Rich and her husband Larry of Stamford, CT; along with her six grandchildren Jaxson, Jacob, Paige, and Payton Corsi; and Colby Rich, Brittany (Rich) Hill and her husband Charlie Hill. She is also survived by her brother Richard Conetta, his wife Michele, and her nephews Brett (Joy), Aaron, and (godchild) Drew (Madelene) Conetta, along with seven great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandparents Silvestro and Julia (DeVito) Conetta, and Max and Amelia (Del Favero) DaVia, along with a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly.
It breaks our heart not to be able to gather with our beloved family and friends due to restrictions caused by the current public health situation. As such, a private graveside service will be held in the coming days, however a memorial service in Sylvia's honor will be held at a later date when we can all honor her life together. Rest in the arms of the Lord, Mom. With all our love, until we all meet again.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sylvia's memory to The Allyson Rioux Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 17297, Stamford, CT 06907. The Lacerenza Funeral Home is honored to assist the Corsi family with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 5, 2020.