Sylvia Vitti
Sylvia Vitti, 98, a Stamford resident of 75 years, passed away peacefully on New Years Day 2020 at Bridges in Norwalk. She was surrounded by loving family members and caretakers.
One of ten children, she was born in New York City on March 6, 1921. She moved to Stamford in 1945 when she married her husband, Mario Vitti. They shared 72 wonderful years together before Mario passed away in 2018.
Besides being a devoted wife and mother to three children, Sylvia also served as an assistant to top executives at the Denver Chemical Company in Stamford during the sixties and early seventies.
Sylvia was a lover of music, especially opera and classical music. She was a devout Catholic and woman of deep faith. She will especially be remembered for her integrity and infallible memory.
She is survived by her children: Dolores Cunningham and her husband Daniel, Carol McCullough, Gary Vitti and his wife Marta and her grandchildren: Scott Cunningham and his wife Brady, Matthew McCullough and his wife Tanja, Adam McCullough, Jennifer Cunningham and her husband, Alex, Rachel Andrew and her husband Kody and Emilia Vitti; as well as 5 great-grandchildren: Robert, Leo, Watts, Alina and Cole.
Calling hours will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Sunday, January 5 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Darien. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 3, 2020