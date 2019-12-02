|
|
Tamara R. Baumgold
Tamara R. Baumgold – September 10, 1919 – December 1, 2019. - Tamar, as she was known, was a true citizen of the world. Daughter of Mark Riwlin and Deborah Shalit Riwlin, she was born in Zurich, Switzerland. She was the beloved sister of Miriam Hacker. Tamar lived in Berlin, Paris, London, Antwerp, Israel, Stamford and New York. During WWII, she was an ambulance driver in London, where she met her husband Theodore, an American, who served in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). Tamar devoted her life to raising four children, helping those less fortunate and supporting Israel. She was an active member of UJA Federation and traveled to Israel over 50 times. Tamar is survived by her four children, Shula Baumgold, Jesse Baumgold, Dina Farhi, Martin Baumgold, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 3, 2019