Teresa Marie Carpenter, 90, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital. She was born on August 15, 1928 to the late John F. and Clara Alice Nolan Carpenter.

Teresa, an RN, was employed at GTE World Headquarters for forty-plus years as a Director of Nursing where she developed a state of the art medical department and global health initiatives. Teresa enjoyed traveling the world and sharing stories with her friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by many cherished friends and former colleagues.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Maurice RC Church, 358 Glenbrook Road, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. There will be no calling hours.

Donations may be made in Teresa's memory to "Raise The Bar" Foundation, P.O Box 10774, Stamford, CT 06904, whose mission is to diminish suffering by reducing stress due to a lack of financial resources due to serious illness.

A heartfelt thank you to Antonio Katsigiannis, MD, who provided great care and comfort during her final weeks.

The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist with arrangements.

