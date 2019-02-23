Teresa Melchionno

Teresa Melchionno, 92, of Stamford passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Italy on September 29, 1926, the daughter of the late Giovanni and Filomena Boccuzzi. She is predeceased by her husband Vito Melchionno.

Teresa is survived by her beloved sons Antonio Melchionno (Lucia) of Italy and Teodoro Melchionno (Ellen) of Stamford, CT, her loving grandchildren Dania Guilfoyle (Gerard) of Stamford, CT, Vito Melchionno of Stamford, CT, Patricia Woods (Barry) of Fairfield, CT, Paul Melchionno (Amelia) of Stamford, CT and Vito Melchionno of Italy, three great-grandsons Matteo Melchionno, Marco Melchionno and Kevin Guilfoyle. She also is survived by her sister Emma Boccuzzi of Italy and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Teresa is predeceased by 1 brother and 3 sisters.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT. To leave an online condolence visit www.lacerenzafuneralhome.com. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary