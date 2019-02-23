The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Melchionno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Melchionno


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Teresa Melchionno Notice
Teresa Melchionno
Teresa Melchionno, 92, of Stamford passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Italy on September 29, 1926, the daughter of the late Giovanni and Filomena Boccuzzi. She is predeceased by her husband Vito Melchionno.
Teresa is survived by her beloved sons Antonio Melchionno (Lucia) of Italy and Teodoro Melchionno (Ellen) of Stamford, CT, her loving grandchildren Dania Guilfoyle (Gerard) of Stamford, CT, Vito Melchionno of Stamford, CT, Patricia Woods (Barry) of Fairfield, CT, Paul Melchionno (Amelia) of Stamford, CT and Vito Melchionno of Italy, three great-grandsons Matteo Melchionno, Marco Melchionno and Kevin Guilfoyle. She also is survived by her sister Emma Boccuzzi of Italy and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Teresa is predeceased by 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT. To leave an online condolence visit www.lacerenzafuneralhome.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now