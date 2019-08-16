|
|
Dr. Theodore Joseph
Kowalski
Dr. Theodore Joseph Kowalski, 70, of New York City and Old Lyme, CT, passed away after a valiant battle with stomach cancer on August 13th, 2019. He was born July 29th, 1949 and grew up in Willimantic, CT. He was the son of the late Sophie Kowalski, Thaddeus (Tike) Kowalski and predeceased by his brother, Joseph Kowalski. Ted attended Trinity College in Hartford, CT and attended the University of Connecticut Medical School in Farmington, CT.
He completed his internship and residency at Children's Hospital in San Francisco, CA. It is in San Francisco where he met his future husband, Dr. Philip Devine, on May 5th, 1978. Ted and Phil returned to Ted's beloved East Coast in 1984 where he worked for GTE Corporation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, American Express, Solomon Smith Barney and other corporations too numerous to mention. Through various corporate mergers, he ended this phase of his career at Citibank as the Global Corporate Medical Director. In 2009, he was recruited by JPMorgan Chase as their Global Corporate Medical Director, a position he held until his death. On a personal level, Phil and Ted made LGBTQ history by being the first gay male couple to have a child with a surrogate through a surrogacy agency when their son Andrew was born in February of 1987. They became activists in the gay and lesbian struggle to define gay parental rights, which eventually ended with the Supreme Court decision to uphold samesex marriage in 2015.
Ted is survived by his husband of 41 years, Dr. Philip Devine, his son, Andrew John Kowalski Devine and their Corgi, Miss Billie. Ted is also survived by his brother The Very Reverend James A. Kowalski of VT, his sister, Ellen-Jo Fraser of CT and many nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of the Life of Dr. Theodore Joseph Kowalski will be held at Saint Bartholomew's Church (325 Park Avenue, New York, NY 1022) on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at 10:30a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lambda Legal, Gay and Lesbian Legal Defense Fund. An organization of which Ted and Phil are active supporters.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 19, 2019