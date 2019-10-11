|
Theodore R. Ottaviano
Theodore R. "Ted" Ottaviano, 96, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Stamford on December 31, 1922 to the late Teodoro and Concetta (Catino) Ottaviano.
Besides his parents, Ted was predeceased by his devoted wife of sixty seven years, Cecilia (Tartaglia) Ottaviano in 2015. He was the last surviving sibling of ten brothers and sisters (Patsy, Michael, Joe, Millie, Grace, Nick, Phyllis, Rose, Lena and Vito).
Ted is survived by his loving children, daughters, Joyce Cavaliere and Connie Vass of Stamford, and son Ted Ottaviano of Brooklyn, NY, as well as his two sons in law Frank and Clinton, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Veteran of World War ll, Ted served overseas in the Signal Corps for the United States Army. He was the co-owner of a family business, Post Grocers located on Long Ridge Road in Stamford for over 30 years.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 13, 2019