Theodore D. ("Ted") Varga, age 90, a longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at his son's home in Southbury, CT surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Stamford, CT to the late Louis and Elizabeth Varga.

Orphaned at the age of 10, he was raised by the former Steven and Elizabeth Vass of New Canaan, CT. In January 1951, Ted joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Damage Controlman Third Class. He married his high school sweetheart, the late Grace Varga in November 1952, and was happily married to her for nearly 27 years. He was an employee of Rayproof Corporation in Norwalk, CT for many years.

Theodore is survived by his daughter, Donna L. Matthews, and his son and daughter-in-law Stephen D. Varga and Joan R. Varga of Southbury, CT. His son, Glenn, predeceased him over seven years ago. His grandchildren include Kelley Randazzo, Cheryl V. Cassella, Ryan Matthews, Theodore John Varga, and Joseph Vass Varga. His great-grandchildren include Isabella Randazzo, Grace Cassella, Brooklyn Randazzo, George Cassella, and Mathias Varga.

Services will be held for Ted on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, CT. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to times of services at Hoyt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s.

Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 11, 2019