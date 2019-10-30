|
IN LOVING MEMORY THERESA ANN CARLUCCI 11/23/1929 10/30/2017 We knew little that morning That God was going to call your name In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same It broke our hearts to lose you You did not go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again. " Mama you're the queen of my heart, your love is like tears from the stars," " Mama, I just want you to know, Lovin you is like food to my soul" I LOVE YOU MOM, R.I.P. Your son Tommy, Michele, Sara, Dave, Tommy & Eva