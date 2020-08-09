Theresa Gaglio

Theresa Ann Gaglio
Theresa Ann Gaglio, 89, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in Stamford on November 18, 1930, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Sacco Mercede. As a young seamstress going to school at the Fashion Institute in New York, she met the love of her life, Francesco Gaglio. Theresa passed ten years to the day of Frank's passing. Those who knew Terry knew she loved her family and friends as well as playing tennis and cooking. Theresa was the co-author of Eating Italian with the Sacco & Mercede Families which she raised money for Stamford Hospital and in the second printing for Alzheimer's care. Terry was a fierce tennis player, a loyal friend but mostly a loving Nonna to not just her family but anyone that would come for Sunday dinner at the pool. Theresa is survived by her three devoted sons, Salvatore Gaglio and his wife Elizabeth of Pennington, NJ, Frank Gaglio Jr. and his wife Sherry of Guilford, CT and Anthony Gaglio and his wife Caroline of Stamford, CT. Five grandchildren: Anthony Jr. and his wife Danielle, Jessica, Christopher, Lilly and Isabella and one great grandson Ronan. Besides her parents Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband Francesco "Frank" Joseph Gaglio, Sr. In addition, she was predeceased by her brothers Nicholas Mercede, John Mercede, Frank Mercede and her sister Janice Comis. Due to current health conditions, the Gaglio family wishes to receive condolences outdoors at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 between the hours of 11:30AM and 1:00PM at the family mausoleum. You are welcome to come and pay your respects but please be mindful of social distancing while wearing a mask. The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Gaglio family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Theresa's name toMichael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Donation Processing P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or michaeljfox.org
or Parkinson's Foundation Believe in Better, Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Parkinson.org
. The family would like to thank Lovanda, Tori and Daphne for all the love and care they gave. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com