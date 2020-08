Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of Theresa J. Barcello 10/27/31-8/16/08 12 years have passed since that sad day When one we loved was called away. Each time we look at your picture, You seem to smile and say, "Don't be sad, but courage take And remember how much I love all of you". Love, Rudy, Children, Grand/Great-Grandchildren

