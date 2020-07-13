Theresa Johnstone

Theresa M. Johnstone
Theresa M. Johnstone passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, July 12, 2020 after fighting a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Theresa was born in Stamford, CT on June 16, 1932 and was one of six children born to the late Andrew and Theresa (D'Agostino) Zboray.
The family will always remember the times spent together on holidays, cookouts and family gatherings. She will also be remembered for always having snacks for her grandkids and great-grandkids and hidden chocolates for herself. She was also a lifelong fan of the NY Mets and always loved watching them play. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.
Theresa was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Walter (Scotty) Johnstone in 1997. She is survived by her loving children; Deborah Johnstone Racaniello and husband Ron, Cindy Johnstone Conti, Laurie Johnstone Mayerick and husband Bob, and Scott Johnstone and wife Maria, ten grandchildren, Ronnie Racaniello (Sandra), David Racaniello, Kimberly Racaniello Fromentin (Eric), Kristen Conti Mackey (Will), Joseph Conti (Yeimi), Nicole Conti Leduc (Mike), Courtney Mayerick, Chelsey Mayerick, Becca Johnstone and Scott Johnstone, 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frank Zboray, Barbara Devine (Richard) and Diane Iuso (Richie).
In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was predeceased by an infant daughter, Bonnie Jean; and siblings, Andrew "Buzz" Zboray and Helen Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the United Cerebral Palsy Association or Vitas Hospice Care. Please donate in memory of Bonnie Jean Johnstone.
Theresa's inurnment and committal service will be held on Thursday, July 16th at 11am at St. John R.C. Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT. For those who would like to attend, the family asks that you allow for social distancing and kindly bring a mask.
The funeral arrangements are being handled by Nicholas F Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory. To leave online condolences you may visit www.cognetta.com
.