|
|
Theresa Marie Rotante
Theresa Marie Rotante, 94, a Stamford resident passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born on February 9, 1925 in San Mango Sul Calore, Italy, the daughter of the late Teodoro Coppola and Maria Mottola Coppola.
Theresa worked at Hoffman Fuel for 35 years as a bookkeeper. In her later years, she worked at Bank of Stamford and Cornerstone Bank.
She is survived by her children, Joseph P. Rotante Sr., Theodore P. Rotante, Jeanne Samela and husband Steve, and Maria Gianetti. She also leaves behind her sisters, Anna Coppola and Margaret Russo; brothers-in-law Joseph Zarrella and wife Elena and Paul J. Rotante and wife Filomena; her grandchildren Marie, Joseph Jr. (Becky), Gayle (Louis), Anna (Scott), Corinne (Tim), Cole, Michael, Steven; great-grandchildren Laura, Brittney (Brian), Paige, Anthony, Kaylee, Alexis, Dominic; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley, Blake and Brooke, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Salvatore, her sister Jennie Coppola-Zarrella, her sister-in-law Rose Rotante-Kaminsky and husband Edward, her brother-in-law Peter Russo and niece, DonnaMarie Rotante-Morgano.
The family would like to thank her caregivers; Mari, Salome, Tamila, and Miriam for their kindness and compassion when caring for Theresa.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford.
Donations may be made to Justin Samela's Wings of Hope, 992 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06905.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019