Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. Johns Cemetery
Darien, CT
View Map
Theresa Piacenza
Theresa Frateni Piacenza passed away peacefully at Waveny Care Center on Sunday, February 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on May 26, 1924 in South Norwalk to the late Joseph and Helen Sandors Frateni. She is survived by her daughter Susan Piacenza Macari (John) and son Leonard and her extended family Lisa, Hallie and Ryan Magee of Middlebury, CT and Daniel, Kristen, Luke and Dylan Macari of Poway, California and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Angelo and sister Helen Gatto, brothers-in-law Louis, Michael and Adam Piacenza and Tom Roberto, and sisters-in-law Rose Roberto and Terry Piacenza.
There will be a wake Tuesday, February 19th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home 8 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford and a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 20th. Entombment will follow at St. Johns Cemetery in Darien.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Waveny Care Center. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 18, 2019
