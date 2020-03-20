|
Therese L. Troilo
Therese L. Troilo, (nee Balutowski) of Stamford, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Nicholas P. Troilo whom she married on November 13, 1965. Terry was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 18, 1943. She graduated from Manhattan's St. Michael's Academy in 1960, and Holy Family University in Philadelphia in 1964 with a BS in Economics. Terry worked for several years in the finance and banking industry and retired in 2011 from People's United Bank.
She was a devout Roman Catholic and while her main focus in life was her family and her faith she also served until 2018 as President of Nicholas Roberts, Ltd. – Fine Wine Merchants and as director of their family charitable organization, Turning Wine Into Water, Inc.
In addition to her husband Nick, Terry is survived by her sons Robert Francis Troilo and Peter Julian Troilo, her sister Frances Derin, son-in-law John Simon, 7 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry was predeceased by her beloved daughter Alessandra Marie Simon.
A memorial celebration of Terry's life will be held at St. Matthew Church in Norwalk at a date and time to be announced and private graveside services for immediate family will be at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 21, 2020