Thomas J. Cummins
Thomas John Cummins, 65, of Bethel, Connecticut, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home.
Thomas was born September 20, 1954 in Oxford, England to Thomas and Jean Cummins. He graduated from West Lake High School in Thornwood, New York in 1973 and attended Clinton Community College until 1976. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1977 and was active duty for 6 years. He served as a Radioman on the special warfare diesel submarine USS Grayback (SS 574) homeported in Subic Bay, Philippines (June 81 - November 82), as well as the destroyer USS Buchanan (DDG 14) (January 83 - November 83). He also served in the Navy Reserves for another 20 years. After Navy active duty, Thomas worked for the United States Postal Service in Stamford, Connecticut starting in 1986 and served for 25 years. He always took pride in his civil service work. He was a member of The American Legion Post 100, Bethel, CT and The Greater Danbury Korean War Veterans Association. He was recognized for outstanding contribution to the Special Operations Command Korea Detachment 101 during the period from February 1999 to September 2000.
He was a world traveler. He had a wide range of knowledge, loved music, and experienced many cultures. He studied and used the Chinese ancient text the I-Ching.
He is survived by his wife Lourdes Cummins, and his son Chris and his wife Annie. He was preceded by the death of his parents Thomas and Jean Cummins.
Private family services were held. The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

Published in Stamford Advocate & Danbury News Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
